Photo: Leafhopper in turquoise and coral
Finding a greener future
leafhopper
credit: Andreas Kay/Flickr

Our colorful photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

OK, so maybe leafhoppers wreak havoc on your garden. It's true that they suck the life out of plants and some species are important vectors for plant pathogens; but they have their place. And they are gorgeous! They come in a rainbow of candy colors ... or in the case of Amblyscarta opulenta, shown here in a photo by Andreas Kay, in hues fit for jewelry as well.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
May 31, 2018

