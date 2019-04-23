Photo: Watch these lady leafcutter ants tend to the gardening

Our photo of the day comes with a video from the Amazon rainforest.

Could ants be any cooler? They are social, smart, and have many marvelous tricks up their little sleeves – they leave me in awe. These female worker leafcutter ants at work in the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador, photographed and filmed by Andreas Kay, are no exception. Andreas explains:

"These leafcutter ants of the genus Atta from the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador dissect a leaf with their strong mandibles and carry the pieces to their colony's fungus garden underground. They cannot digest the leaves themselves but cultivate a special fungus on which they feed. The wingless worker ants are females. Each ant can carry up to 50 times its own body weight. This is equivalent to a man carrying a van over his head!"

See them in action below.

