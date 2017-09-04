Photo: Leaf mimicking katydid is pretty in pink

Because Mother Nature apparently hates to disappoint, we have the gift of not only a katydid that mimics a leaf, but does so in a beguiling shade of blush. Swoon! Thanks to Andreas Kay for this lovely shot of a leaf mimicking katydid (Orophus tesselatus) from the wilds of Ecuador.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

