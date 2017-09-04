Photo: Leaf mimicking katydid is pretty in pink

Pink katydid

credit: Andreas Kay/Flickr

Melissa Breyer

Melissa Breyer (@MelissaBreyer)
Science / Reader's Photos
September 4, 2017

Because Mother Nature apparently hates to disappoint, we have the gift of not only a katydid that mimics a leaf, but does so in a beguiling shade of blush. Swoon! Thanks to Andreas Kay for this lovely shot of a leaf mimicking katydid (Orophus tesselatus) from the wilds of Ecuador.

