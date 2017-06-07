Photo: Leaf-footed bug shows off fancy appendages

From the large family of sap-sucking insects known as Coreidae, this exuberant beauty photographed by Andreas Kay in Ecuador is a great example of why these critters are known as leaf-footed bugs. While those flags at the knees don't look particularly comfortable by our standards, for the leaf-footed bug they offer either fancy courting display or serve as a warning for predators to stay away. Either way, they look great!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

