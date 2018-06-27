Photo: Leaf-footed bug nymph wears a coral crown

Our photo of the day features a beautifully adorned insect from deep in the Ecuadorian rainforest.

We usually swoon for leaf-footed bugs for their variety of fancy leg appendages that appear to mimic leaves, but this leaf-footed nymph has a whole other thing going on. Photographer Andreas Kay doesn't mention the remarkable ring of coral that acts as a halo to this beautiful insect, but one thing we've learned from Andreas' photos already: When you're shooting insects deep in the Ecuadorian rainforest, anything is possible.

