Photo: Lake shows the sky its beauty

The simple magic of reflections can create spectacularly surreal images, where the mirroring of a scene turns the world all topsy-turvy. Case in point, this beautiful shot by Rollie Rodriguez of a sunrise at Ediza Lake in Ansel Adams Wilderness, California. It's as if the clouds are checking themselves out below; even the starburst of the sun gets into the action.

