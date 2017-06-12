Photo: Lake shows the landscape how pretty it is

Nestled in the Ansel Adams Wilderness area in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, Parker Lake sits serenely performing one of a lake's most beloved tricks – showing off reflections for photographers. This beautiful image, taken by Rollie Rodriguez, brings to mind an Impressionism painting ... Ansel Adams meets Claude Monet?

