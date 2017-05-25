Photo: Laid back echinoderm basks in its beauty

You say sea star, I say starfish. Though I avoided the whole thing in the title here by calling this languid beauty by its phylum name, so there. Photographer John Turnbull, who took this shot in Henry Head, Australia, calls it a Mosaic seastar (Plectaster decanus) – but no matter what you call it, it's stellar.

