Photo: Here's to the ladybugs who lunch

Our photo of the day reveals the benefits of beetles.

"Here's to the ladies who lunch, everybody laugh. Lounging in their caftans, and planning a brunch, on their own behalf," sang Elaine Stritch in Stephen Sondheim's Broadway musical, "Company."

Well here in the garden of photographer Kathy Randolph, we have ladybugs who lunch! And taking care of the aphids while they are at it. Kathy writes, "I was working in my yard and saw this lady bug having her lunch! And was able to get this great photo."

