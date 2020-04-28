Reader's Photos
Photo: Here's to the ladybugs who lunch
Finding a greener future
Advertisement

Photo: Here's to the ladybugs who lunch
1 of 1664
ladybug on a leaf eating an aphid
credit: Kathy Randolph

Our photo of the day reveals the benefits of beetles.

"Here's to the ladies who lunch, everybody laugh. Lounging in their caftans, and planning a brunch, on their own behalf," sang Elaine Stritch in Stephen Sondheim's Broadway musical, "Company."

Well here in the garden of photographer Kathy Randolph, we have ladybugs who lunch! And taking care of the aphids while they are at it. Kathy writes, "I was working in my yard and saw this lady bug having her lunch! And was able to get this great photo."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

1 of 1664
Team Treehugger
Team Treehugger
April 28, 2020

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2020 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved