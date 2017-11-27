Photo: Kodiak siblings tussle in the meadow

Kodiak brown bears (Ursus arctos middendorffi) are a unique subspecies of the brown or grizzly bear, which live exclusively on the islands in the Kodiak Archipelago and have been isolated from other bears for about 12,000 years, writes photographer Rick Derevan, who snapped these two siblings enjoying some afternoon playtime.

