Photo: Kodiak bear lounges by the river

Our impressive photo of the day comes from big, beautiful Alaska.

Kodiak brown bears (Ursus arctos middendorffi) are a unique subspecies of brown bear and a huge one at that; they are one of the two largest bears alive today, the other being the polar bear. Kodiaks can reach weights in excess of 1,500 pounds. They live exclusively on the islands in the Kodiak Archipelago in Alaska; and I'd say this guy, photographed by Rick Derevan certainly looks right at home.

(Also, if you've ever wondered why those pastries were called "bear claws," wonder no more.)

