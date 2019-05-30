Photo: The knowing gaze of a clearwing moth

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

While butterflies may get all the fanfare, moths may be secretly cooler. (But don't tell the butterflies.) With their often times fluffy appearance, array of wacky markings, and other fascinating features, they are much more than just drab brown things that circle the lamp. This guy, shot by Andreas Kay in Ecuador, boasts clear wings – the insect world's version of an invisibility cloak – and a knowing look that would put an owl to shame.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.