Our photo of the day is a study in blue.

I never knew that geese could have ocean blue eyes ... and use them to have such a wise gaze! The blue-eyed Emden is a domestic goose with distinctive colors, as can be seen in this lovely photo by richardliebert.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.