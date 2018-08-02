Photo: King glass frogs ... uhm ... 'cuddle' in the rainforest

Our NSFW photo of the day comes from the lush wilds of Ecuador.

Something about the birds and the bees ... and the king glass frogs of Ecuador, seems appropriate here. Swapping a hubba hubba for a ribbet ribbet, it's hard to deny what a gorgeous photograph this is, taken by Andreas Kay. If we were seeing the enamored pair from below, we would likely see the transparent abdominal skin that the frogs are known for, affording a view of the amphibians' inner workings. Now that would be revealing.

