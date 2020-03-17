Photo: King of the pier piling

Our photo of the day comes from Apalachicola, Florida.

Pelicans are such a wonder: Giant, odd, and gawky, yet at the same time powerful, masterful, and elegant. And apparently a bit bossy, as can be seen in this photo by Richard Liebert, who tiles the shot, "Brown Pelican Chasing Seagull Off of His Spot." Sorry seagull, move along.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

