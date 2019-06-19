Photo: Katydid nymph is cute like a puppy

Our photo of the day comes from the upper Amazon rainforest of Ecuador.

We never tire of the incredible creatures being documented by Andreas Kay in the rainforest of Ecuador – and this colorful little katydid nymph is no exception. Andreas writes that it hails from the upper Amazon rainforest, and is about 10 mm in length without legs and antennas. And better yet, you can see the little whippersnapper in action in the video below.

