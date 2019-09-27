Photo: Katydid nymph in coral and turquoise

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

This brightly hued katydid nymph, photographed by Andreas Kay, comes from the Amazon rainforest and reminds us of this: Everything in the rainforest is so extra. Look at that coral and turquoise, it's straight out of a fashion designer's playbook.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

