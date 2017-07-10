Photo: Just don't ask this red scorpionfish to smile

This red scorpionfish (Scorpaena jacksoniensis) will not be turning that frown upside down, thank you very much. But that doesn't mean we're not charmed. As photographer John Turnbull notes,

"Somehow they always make me smile..."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

