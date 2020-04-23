Photo: Junco sings from a perfect perch

Our photo of the day comes from Morro Bay, California.

What's more charming than a bird in song? A bird in song perched on the lip of a calla lily, of course. This one was photographed by loren chipman, who writes of her encounter with the dark-eyed junco:

"Such a delightful concert I had the pleasure to enjoy! Standing lightly on the edge of a Calla Lily, head back, this Junco gave a standout performance. I took it's photo, then just stood and enjoyed his performance. Only afterward did I think I should have taken a video of it. You'll just have to take my word, it was really good!"

