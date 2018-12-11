Photo: Jewel caterpillar is a wonder from the rainforest (video)

This fabulously odd creature in our photo of the day is shown in video as well.

So caterpillars are pretty wacky – they've got tufts and doodads and all kinds of things that make them seem sprung from the mind of Dr. Seuss. But caterpillars from the rainforest have even more going on. Take, for example, this wonderfully odd translucent beauty from the Amazon, photographed (and filmed) by Andreas Kay, who writes:

"What looks like a tasty gummy sweet is actually a Translucent Jewel Caterpillar from the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador. It belongs to a family of moths known as Dalceridae whose larvae are also called slug caterpillars. They are not poisonous as many other caterpillars, but the yellow glutinous cones will just break off if a predator wants to grab them. Also their stickiness may protect them from being eaten by hungry insects such as ants."

Watch this marvel in action in the video below.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

