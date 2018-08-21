Reader's Photos
Photo: The jaunty walk of this moss mimic insect is something you'll never forget (video)
moss mimic
credit: Andreas Kay/Flickr

Our photo of the day proves that the wonders of nature are really just jaw-dropping.

OK. I have seen a lot of crazy things in nature, but something about how this exquisite stick insect (Trychopeplus thaumasius) walks just makes me dizzy with admiration for the natural world. It's not enough that its appendages are festooned with faux moss body parts in a bid to blend in with the forest ... but the whole "moss fluttering in the wind" walk is just too much. I mean come on!

See for yourself below, the mossy moves start at around 33 seconds. And thank you to Andreas Kay for this amazing little adventure in the rainforest of Ecuador.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
August 21, 2018

