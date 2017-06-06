Photo: The jackrabbit that wins all the staring contests

Look at this utterly fetching black-tailed Jackrabbit (Lepus californicus), such a magnificently magnetic gaze!

Photographer Mark Heatherington describes the scene: "This one lives in the thickets near my mailbox. I see it most every morning, mostly from the rear as it runs away. Today it just looked at me from about 10 feet away. Perhaps it is getting used to me." And soon it will be scratching at the door wanting to come in. And stare (and stare and stare) at you.

