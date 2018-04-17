Photo: It's official, porcupines have the cutest faces

Our photo of the day reveals that a porcupine is so much more than a ball of quills.

We all know that the most distinctive feature of a porcupine is its impressive array of defensive quills ... but what about those faces?! This photograph by Tony LePrieur taken in Carburn Park, Calgary, says it all. Along with the rest of the cuteness, it might come as a surprise to see those orange teeth. But like all rodents, the front incisors never stop growing; and those of the porcupine come with a distinctive hue courtesy of iron salts, which serve to strengthen the enamel. What's not to love?

