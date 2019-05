I am rather fond of the Robarts Library in Toronto. I have happy memories of chaining myself to its doors when it opened, in our successful campaign for undergrad stack access. But I absolutely love it every spring when the cherry blossoms burst out, and have returned every year for a decade to capture these blossoms and brutalism. Other stories about blossoms or the building:

RIP Danforth Toan, Architect of Brutalist Libraries

Happy Birthday, Robarts Library: Canada's best bit of brutalism is 40

The Architecture Lover's Manifesto

In praise of Brutalist architecture