Photo: It's always golden hour for the western meadowlark

Our photo of the day comes from Rogue Valley, Oregon.

Although the western meadowlark (Sturnella neglecta) is a member of the blackbird family, its colorful plumage is anything but dark, as can be seen in this shot by Mark Heatherington. At first I assumed the photo was taken during golden hour, that magical time when the sun is low and provides a pretty glow – but then I realized that every hour is golden with this beauty of a bird.

