Photo: Industrious beaver takes care of business

At one point beavers were on the brink of extinction due to the immense popularity of their pelts and the high value of their castoreum and meat. Thankfully, they were spared, and their numbers are now stable – in fact, they are beginning to return to places where they haven't been seen in ages.

The busy creature featured here was photographed by Tony LePrieur at Calgary's Carburn Park in Canada.

