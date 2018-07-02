Photo: If hawks could talk

Our expressive photo of the day comes from the beautiful wilds of southeast Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game describes the southeastern part of "The Gem State" as encompassing, "vast stretches of sagebrush desert and forests and the waters of Bear Lake. Eight of Idaho’s ten big game animals can be found in southeast Idaho." Which is why it's no stretch to imagine this majestic red-tailed hawk, photographed by Gary Ellwein, fitting right in. The expression and body language of this bird of prey is exquisite (though I'm not sure I'd want to be a small mammal facing that gaze). If only we could know what it is thinking...

