Photo: Iceland shows off its waterfalls

Our photo of the day comes the Land of Fire and Ice.

They call Iceland the Land of Fire and Ice for it's impressive volcanoes and glaciers; but maybe they could rename it to the Land of Fire and Ice and Waterfalls? Because as you can see in this image by SMK Photo, the country really knows how to do falling water. This, just one of 10,000, is the Godafoss Waterfall. If you notice the size of the humans, you really get an appreciation for the scale of it all.

