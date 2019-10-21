Photo: Iceland reveals its unique beauty

Our photo of the day comes from East Iceland.

Leave it to Iceland to have beautiful black sand beaches of which to boast. The product of the basalt lava that covers much of the area, the lava sand takes the place of the more typical light-colored sand, resulting in the kind of dramatic scene that Iceland is so good at. The photo here was taken by SMK Photo, who notes that it was taken along the Ring Road in East Iceland.

