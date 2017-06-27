Photo: Humpback whale feeding with the sheerwaters

Photographer Rick Derevan caught this image of a humpback in the midst of a lunge feeding, in which a whale sets upon a school of fish with mouth agape and captures a load all at once. Bonus points for the perfectly placed shearwaters, who are likely enjoying the prey as well.

