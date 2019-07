Our photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

What a dreamy photo, taken by Wanderfull1 at Calgary's Weaselhead Flats. We love how the hummingbird almost blends right in, Mother Nature and her camouflage tricks never disappoint!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.