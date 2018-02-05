Photo: Hummingbird visits the apple tree

Our photo of the day is a study in green.

Look at that; a hummingbird sitting still! Who knew? Kidding, of course, but what aerial acrobats are these wee birds. Consider this, from 16 dazzling facts about hummingbirds:

Hummingbirds can fly up, down and all around – forwards, backwards and even upside down. They can beat their wings in a figure-eight pattern, which makes them the only vertebrates capable of sustained hovering. They can fly 30 mph, and exceed 45 mph during courtship dives.

Photo: Sam McMillan

