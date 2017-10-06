Photo: Hummingbird pauses on pink banana bloom

Our photo of the day comes from the western slopes of the Andes in Ecuador.

At first this beautiful shot by Andreas Kay taken at the Las Cotingas Bird Reserve seems to be all about the hummingbird; it's flicker of iridescence, the sweet curve of its bill, the motion of the wings. But then Kay's caption catches the eye: "Hummingbird on Pink Banana, Musa velutina." Pink banana? As in, "banana" banana? Banana you can eat? And a little sleuthing reveals that indeed, M. velutina appears to be a beautiful sweet-fleshed banana that is delicious to the taste. Leave it to an Ecuadorian cloudforest to harbor such beautiful delicacies ... not to mention the lovely creatures that frequent them.

