Photo: Hummingbird is a lovely little marvel

Our photo of the day comes from California's beautiful Central Coast.

Photographer loren chipman identifies this petite pixie aa a rufus hummingbird ... or at least she thinks so. She writes, "Um, I'm pretty sure. Less certain as to male/female. All I know for absolute certain is that it was fascinating to watch, and inspirational as to Mother Nature's ability to have such marvelous creatures for us to admire."

After further consideration and help from commenters, she adds, "Now much more certain it’s a Rufus and not our more usual Anna’s guests! See comments. I’ve been rescued."

Regardless, we are just smitten with the cuteness of those tiny feet...

