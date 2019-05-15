Reader's Photos
Photo: How the red-tailed hawk got its name
red tailed hawk
credit: Rollie Rodriguez / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Big Pine, California.

Here in Brooklyn, we have a pair of red-tailed hawks who live in the park nearby. They make regular visits to our garden (hide the rodents!) and we love them, but I always wondered why they are called red-tailed hawks when our Brooklyn friends look mostly brown and buff. Well, photogapher Rollie Rodriguez has solved the mystery for me with this gorgeous shot of a very-red-tailed red-tailed hawk.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
May 15, 2019

