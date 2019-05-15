Photo: How the red-tailed hawk got its name

Our photo of the day comes from Big Pine, California.

Here in Brooklyn, we have a pair of red-tailed hawks who live in the park nearby. They make regular visits to our garden (hide the rodents!) and we love them, but I always wondered why they are called red-tailed hawks when our Brooklyn friends look mostly brown and buff. Well, photogapher Rollie Rodriguez has solved the mystery for me with this gorgeous shot of a very-red-tailed red-tailed hawk.

