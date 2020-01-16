Photo: Hoverfly doing the good work

Our photo of the day offers a bit of summer for a wintry month.

This sweet shot of a syrphid fly was taken in August by Jean-Pierre Douence, but it's giving us all the warm feelings of summer and that's not such a bad thing in the middle of January.

Also known hoverflies or flower flies, these are true flies, even if they do look like bees and wasps. But one thing they do have in common with our other striped freinds? They are great pollinators. As Jean-Pierre points out (excuse my translation from French): "Living by foraging from flowers like all the members of this insect family, the hoverflies have multiplied in our landscapes, at the same time as the bees became rare."

