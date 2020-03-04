Photo: House hunting, acorn woodpecker style

Our photo of the day comes from Jackson County, Oregon.

If you ever thought that birds poking out of tree holes only happened in cartoons, let this photo by Mark Heatherington prove you wrong! Mark describes the shot, saying, "a pair of Acorn Woodpeckers seems to be shopping for a spring nest." It's as if one went in to check it out, while the other awaits the report.

What a sweet moment between these two ... but who knows what's going on behind the scenes? Check this out for more: The zany, swinging lives of acorn woodpeckers.

