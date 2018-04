Our photo of the day comes from purple-tinged fields of Scotland.

What's more majestic than a beautiful white horse in a field? Two beautiful white horses in a field. Of heather. In Scotland. Who needs unicorns?

Thank you to photographer richardliebert for this beautiful glimpse into a dream.

