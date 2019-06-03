Reader's Photos
Photo: Hoary marmots hold a meeting
Our photo of the day comes from Kananaskis, Canada.

Behold the gathering of hoary marmots! We're smitten with these largest of North American ground squirrels, especially as photographed here by Tony LePrieur. One can only wonder what they are "discussing" here. These delightful creatures are also known as "whistlers" for their high-pitched alert calls, which has also lead to their being called "whistle pigs."

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer
June 3, 2019

