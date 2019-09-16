Photo: Hints of autumn descend on Maine

Our photo of the day features the Kennebago River.

The cycle of leaves turning from bare to buds to green to fiery hues is such a wonder. And although we always know that a simple change of seasons is coming, sometimes it seems so surprising and monumental anyway. This photo by Richard Liebert of early autumn at the Kennebago River in Maine is a good reminder that fall is a-coming, even if other parts of the country feel downright summery.

