Photo: Hidden mushrooms poke out from a tree

Our photo of the day shows the rewards of looking for the little things.

In nature photography there are grand statements and little moments, and sometimes the little moments are as grand as the grand statements! Which is why we love this sweet shot by Astrid Hinderks. The mushrooms peek out of the wood, almost as if they're a little family gathered at the door to take a look at something in the forest. Astrid writes, "These small mushrooms are almost hidden inside an old tree. Spotted during a fall hike at 'Treekerpunt' south of Amersfoort in the Netherlands."

