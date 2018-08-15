Photo: Hidden feather star extends arms seeking food

Few things are prettier than a flower-like sea creature with feathery appendages.

A member of the same wonderfully odd group that gives us sea stars and sea urchins, comes the decidedly elegant orange feather star (Cenolia trichoptera). This beauty was photographed by John Turnbull at Middle Head, Sydney Harbour. John writes:

"Feather stars are crinoids, part of the Echinoderm phylum, so they're related to sea stars, urchins and sea cucumbers. Here you can see the feeding arms - the central body is always hidden in a crack."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

