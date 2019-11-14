Photo: Here kitty

Our photo of the day comes from Yosemite National Park.

You know how house cats can tear around the home and pounce like a super ball? Get this: Bobcats can run 34 MPH and jump as high as 12 feet! However, the one pictured here, photographed Rollie Rodriguez, appears to be in the midst of a much calmer stalking.

