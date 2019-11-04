Photo: Hello, mink!

Our photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

What a face! Aren't mink adorable? Aside from that sweet mug, they have squat little legs and loads of tail, in fact, one third of their length is thanks to their tail. Mink are very much at home in the water where they hunt for food – impressively, they can dive as deep as 16 feet. And get this: According to New Hampshire PBS, when a mink is content, it makes a purring sound like a cat. Purrr.

Thank you to photographer Tony LePrieur for this great shot, reflection and all.

