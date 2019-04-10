Photo: Hello kitty

Our photo of the day comes from Point Reyes National Seashore, California.

Behold the beautiful bobcat, photographed by Rick Derevan. These fabulous wildcats were once common throughout North America, their range extending from northern Mexico to southern Canada. But in the early 20th century, bobcat populations in many Midwestern and eastern states of the United States were wiped out due to the increased value of their fur, explains Defenders of Wildlife. Fortunately, wildlife conservation laws set protections in place for the spotted cats in the 1970s, and populations have rebounded since then. Now, bobcat populations are stable in many states and are reviving in others.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger's Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.


