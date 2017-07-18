Photo: The heart-melting smile of a slender-legged tree frog

Pardon the anthropomorphism ... but look at that beaming face!

OK, this might just be the cutest frog ever. As if the diminutive size, long legs and cute bulbous toe pads weren't enough, this slender-legged treefrog (Osteocephalus verruciger) goes for the gold with that ridiculously cute grin and those giant eyes that seem to know more than a frog should know. This is the cute puppy of tree frogs! Thanks to Andreas Kay for this sweet photo from Reserva Ecológica Tamandua, Ecuador.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.