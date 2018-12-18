Reader's Photos
Photo: Hawk soars in the mist
Green is the new green
Photo: Hawk soars in the mist
Hawk flying
credit: Rick Derevan / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Atascadero, California.

A photographer has so many choices when taking a photo – and the choices Rick Derevan made when capturing this red-shouldered hawk were spot-on. The perfect depth of field from using a relatively wide aperture softens the background and makes this hawk pop! The way the bird is isolated by that depth and focus really adds to the sense that the hawk is soaring high.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
December 18, 2018

