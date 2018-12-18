Photo: Hawk soars in the mist

Our photo of the day comes from Atascadero, California.

A photographer has so many choices when taking a photo – and the choices Rick Derevan made when capturing this red-shouldered hawk were spot-on. The perfect depth of field from using a relatively wide aperture softens the background and makes this hawk pop! The way the bird is isolated by that depth and focus really adds to the sense that the hawk is soaring high.

