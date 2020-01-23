Photo: Harbor seals put on a show

Our photo of the day comes from Morro Bay Harbor, California.

What an incredible shot of harbor seals, taken by Rick Derevan. They bring to mind a troupe of synchronized swimmers, though maybe just a bit surprised to be caught during rehearsals.

