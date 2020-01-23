Reader's Photos
Photo: Harbor seals put on a show
harbor seals
credit: Rick Derevan / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Morro Bay Harbor, California.

What an incredible shot of harbor seals, taken by Rick Derevan. They bring to mind a troupe of synchronized swimmers, though maybe just a bit surprised to be caught during rehearsals.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
January 23, 2020

