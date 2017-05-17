Photo: Happy phoebe visits the shore

A pretty spring day at Pismo Beach brings out the song.

The gorgeous black phoebe (Sayornis nigricans) was photographed by Rick Derevan at California's Pismo Beach. Rick writes that the phoebe likes to swoop out from its perch, catch a flying insect, and then return to the same perch to eat its prize. With that beautiful beach scrub and flood of soft pink light ... what a perfect place for a meal!

