Photo: Happy 4th of July, TreeHugger-style

Our patriotic photo of the day is one for the birds.

How did a majestic eagle become a symbol for the United States? Right after the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, a committee was appointed to design a seal – as its centerpiece, Charles Thomson sketched an "American Eagle on the wing and rising." Thomson's design, and the subsequent seal, portray an eagle with an olive branch in its right talon, showing "the power of peace" ... in its left talon the eagle holds a bundle of 13 arrows. In 1782, the American bald eagle was adopted as the national bird symbol of the United States of America.

Happy Fourth of July! And thank you to Flickr contributor Ben for this majestic portrait.

